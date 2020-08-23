Senator links insecurity in Nigeria to unemployment

Senator representing Kwara Central senatorial district of Kwara State in the National Assembly, Yahaya Oloriegbe, has attributed increasing rate of insecurity in the country to high unemployment rate, saying that there is a nexus between drug abuse and unemployment.

Speaking at a news programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara State council in Ilorin at the weekend, the lawmaker, who described unemployment as a time bomb, called on three tiers of government to urgently address the situation.

The lawmaker, who, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at opening job opportunities for people, particularly the youth, lauded the President for working assiduously to nip the nagging insecurity in the bud.

“Even the world’s superpower country; the United States, has not been able to defeat the Taliban in Afghanistan for years now, so President Buhari should be commended for doing the needful to address the issue of insecurity in Nigeria. The President needs the support of all and sundry to arrest the ugly situation”, he said.

The Senator, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Health, said coronavirus emerged with a bang ravaging the entire globe, adding that as it is, it is a virus we have to live with and people should strive to keep safe by strictly adhering to all the safety protocols rolled out by the government and the medical team.

Oloriegbe, a medical doctor, also submitted that disruptions caused by the COVID‐19 pandemic though has immensely impacted global economies, with a multiplier effect felt by all; it might have also resulted in some good things, believing that the pandemic has created ample opportunities to improve the country’s health infrastructure.

“In the revised 2020 budget, isolation centres, emergency centres and infectious disease centres will be built in each of the 36 states.

“Every federal institution will also have testing facility while funds have been made available to relevant agencies for research and to come up with coronavirus cure and vaccines for other diseases,” he said.

Acknowledging that the legislature is an important institution that makes a democratic system function properly, the Senator implored the media to help educate the populace on the roles of the legislature, which, he said, include legislation, oversight and representation, noting that poor understanding of the functions and roles of the legislature may lead to friction between the legislators and their constituents.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…Senator links insecurity Senator links insecurity

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…Senator links insecurity Senator links insecurity

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…Senator links insecurity Senator links insecurity