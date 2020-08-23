Foundation holds dialogue to end Almajiri, child abuse in Sokoto

A Non-governmental foundation has organized a dialogue on the Almajiri system of education as well as child abuse in the society to celebrate this year International Humanitarian Day.

According to a statement by Aliyu Abubakar Shehu, Information Management Officer of the Shehu Maikoli foundation, made available to newsmen over the theme: “Shaping the Narratives of Almajiri and Child Abuse”, the stressed the need for domesticating policies and approaches to the perennial challenge of Almajiri syndrome.

Speaking during the virtual dialogue the founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Altine Kajiji, said “the aim and objectives of the foundation are to assist humanity in the area of education, health, poverty eradication, peaceful co-existence, among several others.

“The target is also to promote equalitarianism and reducing inequalities through education and inclusive development

“The foundation is ready to support any forum toward serving humanity and community selflessly,” while re-emphasizing “on the need for strategic partnership among stakeholders at all levels towards reducing inequalities and improving the livelihood of the people.”

On the issue of shaping the narratives of Almajiri and child abuse, Kajiji challenged the government, NGOs, individuals and other stakeholders to collectively put hands together to see to the end of challenges being faced by Almajiris in the society.

Speaking during her presentation, the founder of International Gender and Human Rights, Dr Ameena Ali, stressed the need “for domesticating policies and approaches that directly or indirectly affect the Almajiris.”

She called on all stakeholders to come up with a quicker solution of tackling the issues of child abuse in our society.

Other Speakers were Dr Umar Altine Dandin-Mahe, Executive Secretary Sokoto State Arabic and Islamic Education Board; Engr. Adewale Adenaike, Special Assistant, Project Implementation to the Minister of State for Education.

According to them, negligence of parents, cultural misconceptions, illiteracy and poverty were the major drivers of Almajiri and child abuse menace.

They stressed the dire need for stakeholder’s engagement and participation, sustained community awareness, fiscal policy, research, partnership and collaboration in order to end the menace.

Several other participants expressed their willingness to join hands together and contribute positively in shaping narratives of Almajiri and Child Abuse in our societies.

The dialogue was jointly moderated by Maryam Bugaje, a journalist and Hussaini Garba Mohammed, a sustainable development advocate.

