Thousands throng Airforce base to receive former Emir of Kano, Sanusi, in Kaduna

Thousands of people thronged the Airforce base in Kaduna to welcome the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll who was visiting Kaduna for the time since his dethronement.

The last time Sanusi was in Kaduna was during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the state governor, Nasir Elrufai.

Recall, when the monarch was deposed on 9th March 2020 the governor Nasir El-Rufai appointed Sanusi as Pro-Chancellor of Kaduna State University and Vice-Chairman of the state promotion and investment council.

A closed aide of the monarch, Dr Suleiman Shinkafi said the former emir would be in Kaduna for a week to receive visitors who had wanted to come to see him.

‘Since his dethronement, many people have indicated their intentions to visit him in Lagos. But the monarch decided to relief them from the stress of travelling as far as Lagos.

Shinkafi also said the monarch will from Kaduna visit Sokoto to greet the Sultan, Muhammad Sa’ad and after leaving Sokoto he will move down to Azare, Katagum where his late grandfather, Muhammad Sanusi l stayed when he was deposed by late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Sanusi who arrived the Airforce base around 10.40 am alighted from a private plane and he was immediately followed by his wives.

Journalists from various media organizations as well as some traditional title holders from Kano and Kaduna states were at the Airforce base to welcome him.

Immediately the monarch entered his waiting creamed colour Roy Royce and he was conveyed to Government House where he is expected to meet with the governor.

