Many rams, few buyers: How Muslims are lamenting as some rams cost N250,000

The preparation for the yearly Muslims eid el Kabir celebration slated for Saturday has witnessed continued setback due to the prices for rams that have skyrocketed in the market.

In Kwara State on Friday, some Muslims who were at the popular ‘Kara market’ located at the Oke-Ose area of Ilorin have complained about the price of Ram, which they described as expensive and unaffordable.

A middle-aged man identified as Bello Hassan said what he met in the market was far from what he was expecting and he just can’t afford to buy any ram at the moment.

“Before coming here, I have been to other places where rams are sold, but they are unaffordable, so I decided to come here since this place is like the biggest market for rams in Ilorin.”

“But on getting here, the story is the same. The problem is not even the scarcity of rams but the price is just too outrageous for me to afford. Imagine they are calling prices of rams for 150,000, 200,000, and so on. I only came here with 50,000 and the size of ram around that price showed to me is too small and I doubt if such ram is matured enough to slaughter for Eid.

” I will just go home and see if I can get more money to add to the one with me, so I can at least afford to buy a manageable ram.”

Another ram buyer who preferred his identity to be kept anonymous said, although the price of rams was expensive last year also, the price they are selling this year is just too outrageous.

“After much bargaining and pricing of rams from one mallam place to another, I am finally able to get this (pointing to a below-average size of ram) for 85,000. Last year, I bought a similar size ram for 60,000. With the rate prices of rams have increased this year, it is only God that knows how many people will be able to afford killing rams this year, considering the hardship we are facing in this country.”

In his own words, a Hausa ram seller identified simply as Abdullahi lamented about the low patronage of rams from Muslims when compared to what it used to be on previous Eid-el Kabir eve like this.

“Before on a day to Sallah like this, you will see many people full here buying our rams but this year, we are only seeing a few people and not all of them are even buying. When they come and we tell the price, they will leave saying the price of our rams are too expensive”.

Slaughtering of either ram, camel, goat, sheep, or cow as a sacrifice in commemoration of Eid-el Kabir is mandatory on every qualified Muslim, who is financially capable to do so, as it attracts great reward from Almighty Allah.

