Wike won’t leave PDP, Saraki assures

FORMER Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the recent visit of governors of Ekiti and Ondo states, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Olurotimi Akeredolu, respectively, to their Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, as an exercise in futility.

The two All Progressive Congress governors were said to be in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, perhaps, to woo the aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governor to the ruling party.

However, speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Senator Saraki said the visit would amount to nothing at the end of the day, adding that PDP would not allow Governor Wike to leave the opposition party.

“Governor Wike is an important member of our party and I am very confident that in no distant time we will sit down and address all the issues.

“There is, no doubt, about it that he has cause to feel the way he does, but there are better ways by which issue like this is resolved.

“The good thing is that we are all talking to one another. We are on top of the situation and PDP will reunite and forge ahead to win the next elections. “I assure you that PDP will definitely resolve its family issue that it currently has. The fact that some APC governors went to see their colleague, trying to capitalise on what they think is an issue is a gross miscalculation,” he said.

At the end of the day their visit is going nowhere.

“The APC governors know that it is this kind of a crack they need to latch on. Fortunately, we are not going to give him (Wike) to them because the election ahead is too important.

“The destiny of millions of Nigerians are too important and even bigger than any party or individual. I appreciate that. All our stakeholders appreciate that and Governor Wike himself appreciates that”.





On the current strike by university unions in Nigeria, the ex- governor of Kwara state laid the blame on Federal Government’s insensitivity.

“There is no way I will be part of government as the Senate President and ASUU and other unions in the universities will go on strike for months.

“It is lack of compassion and dedication. It is a matter that government should lock itself up in a room and not come out until the matter is resolved. And I have not seen that dedication. I don’t know whether you have seen it.

“That is the difference between PDP government and what we have now. It could not have happened under Presidents Obasanjo,