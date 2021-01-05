Security, safety of lives and property, a collective effort ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the issue of security and safety of lives and property requires deliberate and urgent attention by the government and the cooperation of all citizens.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday while speaking at the passing out parade of 1,250 Community Policing Special Constabulary Officers in Lagos.

The governor stated that in the efforts to address insecurity challenge, there was a national consensus on the need to embrace community policing which had been identified as a potent strategy that would complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police to effectively combat crime and criminal activities.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, with the passing out parade of 1,250 Special Constabulary Officers who have undergone series of training speciality designed to equip them with the skills required for the job, major progress has been towards making this initiative of community policing a reality, adding that such was an indication of the commitment of the government to this initiative.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, therefore, lauded the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu; the

Commandant and everyone that had contributed to the successful execution of the “initiative to this very crucial stage,” congratulated all the Special Constabulary Officers for successfully undergoing the rigours of this training programme designed to prepare them for the security challenges ahead.

“You must understand that you have been recruited to perform a very important job which is about improving on the existing security architecture and making it more effective,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the major responsibility of the new officers was to support the operations of the State Police Command through the provision of credible and timely intelligence on activities within the community, which might result in perpetration of crime and threat to the safety of lives and property.

“In carrying out your responsibility, it is very important that you operate within the operational guidelines that have been given to you. In recognition of the importance attached to the duty you have been recruited to perform,” the governor said.

He assured the officers that the state government would accord their welfare priority attention, saying that the government was ready to provide everything they needed to carry out their assignment most efficiently and effectively.

“Let me also appeal to all Lagosians especially community leaders and associations to support this initiative by cooperating with these officers. They are no strangers but people that are known to you within your community. Let us, therefore, embrace this initiative to improve security and safety of lives and property within our various communities.

“l congratulate and commend the chairmen and members of the State Community Policing Advisory Committee and the State Community Policing Committee for their efforts and the progress that has been recorded so far in making the community policing initiative a reality in Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, in his welcome address, warned the officers not to see themselves as conventional police officers, saying they should avoid any form of illegal duty in its entity, among other set rules.

The IG, who was represented at the occasion by Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) Olasupo Ajani, while urging them to be disciplined officers, said they were expected to be a link and to build a good relationship between police and the general public.

“The bedrock of police duty is discipline and the best discipline is self-discipline. You should avoid any form of illegal duty in its entirety.

“You are expected to be a link and to build a good relationship between police and the general public. As you might have known, you as Community Policing officers are very strong stakeholders in maintaining law and order and the protection of lives and property.

“You should always remember the local knowledge you were taught and make use of it wherever you may find yourselves,” he said.

“Lastly, you are warned not to wear any other police uniform except for the black uniform issued to you.

“For emphasis sake, do not wear blue or the camouflage uniform of the conventional police officers,” he warned.

