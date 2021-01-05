Osun State government, on Tuesday, directed all public and private schools in the state to resume on January 18, 2021.

The Osun government made this known through the Ministry of Education in a public announcement signed by Coordinating Director of the ministry, Mr C. K. Olaniyan.

The announcement reads; “This is to inform the general public particularly parents, guardians, school heads and proprietors of public and private schools that in line with the Federal Government advise on school resumption, which is embraced by most states of the federation, the Hon Commissioner for Education has directed Public and Private schools (Primary and Secondary) in Osun State to resume schooling for the continuation of 1st term 2020/2021 academic session on Monday, January 18, 2020.

“Teachers are to resume on Monday, January 11, 2021, in preparation for pupils/students resumption on January 18, 2021.

“Consequently, the school calendar has been adjusted by two weeks as a result of the change in resumption date, therefore, schools will now go on 1st term vacation on March 5, 2021, as against February 19, 2021.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Osun orders schools to resume January 18

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Osun orders schools to resume January 18