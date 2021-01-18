Security operatives rescue one kidnapped victim in Osun

A combined team of security operatives in Osun State has rescued one of the kidnap victims abducted on Sunday night by herdsmen along Imo-Eri-Ijesha in Oriade local government area of the state.

Investigations revealed that the rescue operation was made possible through the help of the police, operatives of the Nigerian Air Force, Amotekun Corps officials, hunters and vigilante men who invaded the bush where the kidnappers took their victims to.

The spokesperson of the Police in Osun, Yemisi Opalola who confirmed the incident said efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining person from the kidnappers.

According to her, “the State Commissioner for Police, Wale Olokode on Monday morning had a meeting with the men of the Nigerian Air Force and leaders of the Amotekun corps, hunters and vigilantes in the state to join the operation to rescue the abducted woman and to ensure an end to criminal activities in the state.

“The CP has called the men of Nigerian Air Force and leaders of Amotekun, hunters and vigilante in working together to rescue the woman and to put a stop to the future kidnapping in the state.

“The order is to rescue the person under the captive of the kidnappers and put a stop to the kidnapping exercise in the state.”

