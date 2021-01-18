Amotekun arrests two cemetery guards with human skulls in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps have arrested two cemetery guards for allegedly being in possession of skulls of the dead bodies buried in the cemetery at Surulere Area of Ondo town, Ondo State on Sunday.

It was gathered that the residents of the area caught one of the suspects identified as Alhaji with a bag containing a head of dead bodies.

One of the residents explained that the cemetery where the crime was committed belongs to an old generation church in the community.

He said: “Very early today (Sunday) somebody went to defecate in a bush beside the cemetery and he saw Alhaji with a sledgehammer and he broke one of the tombs in the cemetery.

“After some minutes he came out with a bag. So the person that saw him raised the alarm and we rushed to the scene. When we checked the bag Alhaji carried, we saw a human head in the bag.

“When we went round the cemetery, we discovered that about 44 tombs have no dead bodies inside them, they have been exhumed by ritualists. So we have handed them over to the Amotekun Corps.”

The State Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the arrest of the two suspects, saying they were rescued when the residents were about lynching them. He, however, said human heads were not found on the suspects.

He said: “The suspects were rescued by our men when the residents were about to kill them. We have handed them over to the police.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said the suspects had not been handed over to the police.

