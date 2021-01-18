Benue schools resume, observe COVID-19 protocols
Schools in Benue State, on Monday, resumed for a second term of 2020/21 academic session with many of the schools observing the COVID-19 protocols.
Some schools visited by Tribune Online in Makurdi, Benue State capital, recorded low turnout of pupils.
At Government Secondary School to Aper Aku stadium, though an exchange school, students were yet to resume at the time our correspondent visited.
At Government Girls Secondary School, Makurdi, the principal of the school, Mrs Elizabeth Tsavnande, said that the staff had come to school on Saturday to clean up the premises.
She added that the school was also fumigated in preparation for the resumption.
“On Friday and Saturday, we the staff of the school came around to clear the drainage swept the compound and within our capacity, we fumigated the whole compound.
“As you can see, there are washing hand basin in all the classrooms, today, we have just 31 students out of the population of 329 that resumed,” Mrs Tsavnande said.
At LGEA primary school at Idemekpe in Makurdi, the school authority placed a washing hand basin at some points for staff and pupils.
When contacted, the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavya, said he was yet to monitor the resumption of schools.
