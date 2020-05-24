Security operatives nab welder for allegedly defiling 2 daughters

The Ondo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday announced that operatives of the command had arrested a welder, Femi Onifade, for allegedly defiling his two daughters.
The Commandant of the NSCDC in Ondo State, Mr Philip Ayuba, made the announcement in a statement, signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Olufemi Omole, in Akure.
He said that Onifade, 48, defiled his two daughters, aged six and nine years.
Ayuba explained that the command’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit, swung into action to arrest Onifade, based on intelligence.
The commandant said that the operatives arrested Onifade, residing at No. 27 Liberty Hospital Road, Oluwatuyi, Akure when they were informed about the crime.
Ayuba said the arrest was facilitated by the assistance of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.
“During initial interrogations, the suspect denied the allegations.
”However, we gathered that there had been a long-term disagreement between the man and his wife as a result of constant molestations and maltreatment.
“Onifade Femi always seized the opportunity of his wife’s absence to harass the minors sexually.
“It was revealed that a few days ago, the suspect bought a bottle of soft drink, mixed a powdery substance in it and gave the kids to drink.
“Onifade Femi went further to caress the kids and suck their private parts.
“Neighbours reflected on hearing the wailing of the children throughout the night after sending out their mother.”
According to Ayuba, medical reports from the Federal Medical Centre, Akure revealed that the two kids have lost their hymen and their private parts deeply opened.
The commandant said that the suspect would be charged to court soon.
He said that the command was keen on eradicating all forms of criminal tendencies and social vices in Ondo State.
NAN
