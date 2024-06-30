In a significant breakthrough, security operatives arrested two female Boko Haram suicide bombers in Gwoza town on Sunday, preventing another potential catastrophe.

This came a day after four suicide suspected Boko Haram bombers attacked the town, killing 18 people and injuring many others.

According to intelligence reports at least 30 female Boko Haram suicide bombers were sent to Gwoza to carry out attacks, with four detonating their explosives on Saturday. The remaining bombers are still at large, and authorities have launched a massive manhunt to apprehend them.

Tragedy struck at a checkpoint on Saturday when one of the arrested bombers detonated her explosive device, killing herself, a soldier, and a civilian JTF member. This incident highlights the danger posed by the Boko Haram suicide bombers and the need for vigilance.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday in Gwoza town, the Director-General of SEMA, Barkindo Saidu, who witnessed one of the blasts and described the scene as “horrific.”

He urged Gwoza residents to remain calm and vigilant.

He said the Saturday’s attacks have affected over 30 people, with various levels of injuries and instant death.

Victims have been evacuated to hospitals, and authorities have promised support to affected families.

In response to the attacks, a curfew has been imposed in Gwoza LGA to prevent further violence. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid public gatherings, and security operatives have been deployed to maintain law and order.

The incident has raised concerns about the security situation in Borno state and the need for sustained efforts to combat Boko Haram terrorism.

Borno Commissioner of Police, Muhammadu Yusufu, has assured residents that they are doing everything possible to ensure their safety and security, in addition to the military efforts.