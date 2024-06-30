Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a Pastor from a Pentecostal Church in Ondo State named Anthony Ebele.

The Pastor was reportedly taken by the gunmen yesterday evening at his Ogbese Farm on Yakubu Road, near Benin Camp in Akure North local government area.

Details of the incident are still sketchy as of the time of this report, but a relative explained that the Pastor was abducted while on his farm.

The family of the victim has been contacted by the suspected kidnappers, who are demanding ransom for his release.

The exact amount demanded by the abductors has not been disclosed, but the incident has been reported to the police station.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the abduction of the Pastor and stated that detectives from the command have already begun investigations.

Odunlami said, “On the 29th of June around 10pm, Mr. Ogunjobi Adeyemi reported at the station that his brother, who went to the farm, had not returned home.

The complainant was expected to meet with the police this morning to help trace the victim at the farm but did not show up.”