Security: Fulani herdsmen’s attacks on host communities, a red flag —Anglican Communion

The body of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has expressed concern about the growing insecurity that now characterises the Nigerian State, saying that the Fulani herdsmen’s operation with arrogance and disregard for their host communities and the safety of people, in particular, is a red flag, indicative of the precarious state of the nation.

The church expressed its deep concern through a communiqué issued at the end of its standing committee meeting, held at the All Saints’ Cathedral Church, Onitsha, Diocese on the Niger, Anambra State, just as it commended the Federal Government for finally yielding to the yearnings of the masses in appointing new Service Chiefs.

The church also called on the new Service Chiefs to focus on eradicating insurgency and bring lasting peace to the land, while also appealing to all and sundry to work together to support the efforts of the Service Chiefs in dealing with all forms of insecurity in our land and ensure the safety of the precious lives of the citizens.

The meeting with the theme: “Costly Commitment: the Imperative in Following Jesus Christ” was presided over by the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, accompanied by his wife and National President of the Mothers’ Union, Mrs Angela Ndukuba, 153 Bishops, 155 members of the Clergy, 72 Lay delegates, and 241 delegates of the Mothers’ Union were in attendance.

The church also expressed worry about the state of the economy, noting that, “We recognise the government’s efforts at helping those at the lower level of the economic ladder through its survival funds scheme. We appeal to the government to do more to improve the national economy by diversifying and creating more employment opportunities for the teeming population of its youths, for a long-lasting impact. Governments at all levels should provide robustly and hitch-free enabling environments for small and medium enterprises to thrive.”

The standing committee received guests at its opening ceremony, including the Governor of Anambra State, Dr Willie Obiano, represented by deupty governor, Dr Nkem Okeke; former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi; the first female governor in Nigeria, Dame Virgy Etiaba and other prominent dignitaries.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows. Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks. The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Senate screens service chiefs designate…