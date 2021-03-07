Apathy, late arrival of election materials trail Delta council election

Although there was general apathy towards the local government election in Delta State on Saturday, the polls went on as scheduled even as election materials arrived polling units late.

Tension started to build up in some voting centres in Oshimili South and Oshimili North local government areas of Delta State over the late arrival of the materials.

Officials of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) could not be sighted at the voting centres so far monitored in the early hours.

At Uzoigwe Primary School in Asaba, materials did not arrive as of 9.20 am though a handful of voters were on ground with an overwhelming presence of security agents.

Materials were received at Anishi primary Ogwashi Uku in Aniocha South with four units at about 9.15 am.

About 300 voters have cast their votes at unit 14 as at 12.30 pm when Nigerian Tribune monitored.

At Illah and Okpanam in Oshimili North, materials and DSIEC officials did not show up as of 10 am.

As a result, the youths at ward 04 with 09 units, became restive, until the officials arrived at about 10.20am to begin distribution of materials to the various units.

A political leader in Illah, Ifeajika Olisa, however, said the community was peaceful, expressing hope that the polls would be peaceful.

Olisa noted that the late arrival of DSIEC officials and materials was not the making of the community, adding that the commission may have run into some hitches in terms of logistics.

“You can see the turnout, we are politically conscious in this community. Now that materials have arrived, more people would come out to exercise their civic responsibility,” he stated.

