Security chiefs identify solution to security challenges in Kwara

Security chiefs in Kwara state said that factors such as poverty and absence of love are behind some of the security challenges facing the country.

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, and Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service in the state, Ahmed Bello, made the assertion at the weekend and admonished well-to-do in the society to lend a helping hand to the needy.

The duo, who spoke in Ilorin at a Ramadan lecture organized by an Ilorin-based private radio station SBS FM, also called for the revival of the decaying cultural values in Nigeria.

They said that the rejuvenation of the Nigerian norms and culture would curtail anti-social behaviour amongst youth, thus, reducing insecurity in the society.

Mr Bagega urged Muslims to continue the spirit of good neighbourliness even after the end of the spiritual exercise.

Represented by Abdulrahman Tijani-Adekilekun, Superintend of Police, the police boss sued for sound moral education for the health of the society.

“Ramadan teaches humility, love and respect to one another. It also ensures peaceful coexistence through the preaching of morality and God’s consciousness”, he said.

Comptroller Bello said that the gathering “is also an avenue for people to come together and understand one another and iron out some of the country’s critical problems especially the issues of security.

“This is the time to educate our people especially the youth to shun the habit of consuming illicit drugs and things that are against societal values.

“The gathering is also significant as there’s the need to review our decadence in norms and culture. We have also come to seek the blessings of Allah especially in this month of Ramadan.

“In this holy month, I urge all to take a lesson of being brothers to

one another by hiding our differences together so that we can be in unity. Whenever we have a problem we should sit down together and iron things out so that we work as a team”.

Earlier in his sermon, Imam AbdulRazaq Aduagba attributed the societal malaise and insecurity in the country to moral decadence and non-adherence to the teachings and lessons of Ramadan.

Alhaji Aduagba added that the month of Ramadan is a season for spiritual revival, purgation and moderation.

