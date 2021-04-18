Kogi govt to investigate alleged assault on 15-year-old schoolboy

Kogi State Government says the alleged assault of a 15-year-old boy in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area by his guardian will not be swept under the carpet.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Women and Children Development, Mrs Adeleye Ishaya made this known during a visit to Egbe on a fact-finding mission.

One Aaron Fikayomi had in her Facebook page on Saturday 10 March 2021, said the 12-year-old boy sustained serious injuries inflicted on him by a couple said to be his guardians.

Mrs Ishaya noted that upon receiving the report, she swung into action to get first-hand information about the incident.

“The boy, Gbenga Oreniwon is a primary four pupil of Salvation Primary School, Egbe who according to the school headmistress has not come to school since the beginning of the session but sells locust beans for his guardian.”

She said the boy fell into hot ash when the husband of his guardian pushed him after hearing the sales of the locust beans were missing.

“the boy was said to have fallen into the ash with his lower abdomen which made him sustain serious injury.”

Ishaya who condemned the act said the government will take up the matter with the view of ensuring that the perpetrators face the full weight of the law.

