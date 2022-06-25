Security beefed up at Lagos worship centres

SEGUN KASALI, SUBAIR MOHAMMED, LEKAN OLABULO and SYLVESTER OKORUWA reached out to stakeholders on plans to foil possible attacks on churches and mosques. They report their findings.

Worship centres in Lagos State are not limiting the safety of their members to prayers alone as security is being beefed around them, following the dastardly act of terror visited on a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State, on June 5.

This is just as the police disclosed that security alertness has increased in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, speaking on the strategy of the police to protect churches and other worship centres, described a reported security threat as a rumour which the police had decided to take seriously.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Tactical Squads and Unit Commanders to fortify worship centres with adequately during services.

Saturday Tribune gathered that policemen from different units and formations have, in the last few weeks, been on patrol in major parts of the state in readiness for any attempt to attack any church, mosque or anywhere in the state.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said: “I challenge you to go to the mosques and churches on Fridays and Sunday and see if our officers are not deployed there for security purposes.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has observed with dismay repeated and concerted efforts by mischief makers to destabilise the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State.

“These mischief makers and warmongers have devised ghoulish plans to release to the public at regular intervals, concocted social media messages, alleging stockpiling of arms and an impending attack on Lagos State.





“CP Alabi uses this medium to allay the fears of Lagosians and assure them that all human, material and operational resources have been fully and optimally deployed across the length and breadth of the state towards ensuring there is absolutely no breach of the peace.

“In the same vein, the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the command has been placed on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, all in a bid to ensure that any possibly planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.

“Consequent upon the carefully laid down security plans/strategies, all residents of Lagos State are urged to go about their lawful duties without panic or fear of harassment/intimidation.

“CP Alabi equally enjoins Lagosians to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies.”

IDs for congregants

While most churches and mosques opted for the combination of police protection and private security, the Catholic Church in Lagos has moved a step forward by issuing identification cards to its members in their different parishes

While the policy of membership card isn’t entirely new to the church, the current security reality is now reportedly making it compulsory for members of the church. It was learnt that parishes may soon be demanding for the cards during services to know who truly are members.

While those without the cards won’t be barred for now, a church source told Saturday Tribune that the ID card, which was originally for administrative purposes, might soon become what grants access to persons during services.

After the Owo shooting, Saturday Tribune learnt Reverend Father Paul Bastos, the Parish Priest of Catholic Church of the Resurrection (CCOR), Magodo, instructed members of his parish who were yet to obtain their identification cards to get them because they could become access cards soon.

It was gathered that most parishes are already issuing their members the ID cards. A member of St. Agnes Parish in Maryland confirmed the issuance of the cards to Saturday Tribune.

A regular caller at the Falomo parish of the church, known as Assumption Parish, also confirmed the increased security checks for those coming to worship, especially on Sundays.

Considering the fact that the Catholic Church was the target of the Owo attack, the church leadership in Lagos has continued to speak to members on the need to be vigilant while attending services.

Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Dr Alfred Adewale Martins, while addressing the faithful during the closing ceremony of the Archdiocese’s synod, asked members to secure their parishes from terror attack.

“If you see anything, say something,” he said while asking the members to be vigilant and watchful of happenings in their environment.

He advised members to work with their parish priests to acquire security gadgets and recruit more security personnel to screen vehicles and persons entering their parishes for mass.

He pleaded with the members not to allow any security lapses but be up and doing at all times to prevent any form of terror attacks in any parish in the Lagos archdiocese.

Following the instruction of the archbishop, parishes in the state, according to findings, moved to beef up their security operations, announce security tips and educate members on what to watch out for.

Members are reportedly educated on security, to know that it is the duty of all. Vehicles coming in for services are also thoroughly inspected while members are warned to desist from coming to church with big bags.

What we are doing –Lagos CAN

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos State, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, said churches in the state were not folding their arms on the issue of security and increasing gun attacks on worship centres.

While he would not be drawn into the specifics, he gave a general overview of the necessary precautions in place to prevent attack like the Owo massacre.

The bishop, who spoke to Saturday Tribune by telephone, said security information is not something to be made public, noting that members have been advised to say something whenever they see something.

The CAN chairman disclosed that the Christian body in the state was cooperating with the security agencies.

“Some of the things we are doing to stop this menace of attack on churches cannot be disclosed in the public because they are security details. We have every right to defend ourselves. We advise our people on the necessary precautions. Once you see something, say something. We are also cooperating with the security agencies,” he said.

He disclosed that a meeting had been called between CAN stakeholders and government functionaries to discuss the issue of insecurity and incessant attacks on churches in the country. He noted that the parley was necessary to achieve a lasting solution to the menace.

Prophet Muhammad didn’t rely on prayer alone –MURIC

The director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola, said prayer alone is not enough to stop terrorist attacks on places of worship and worshippers.

Akintola, in a telephone interview with Saturday Tribune, disclosed that religious leaders must adopt whatever means to ensure that terrorists do not gain access to their worship centres.

Speaking on the need for protection of religious centres beyond prayers, don said worshippers would be disobeying the word of God if they relied on prayers alone to stop killings and attacks on worship centres.

While praying for God’s protection, he said worshippers must also be prepared to ward off terrorist attacks.

The professor of Islamic Eschatology at the Lagos State University (LASU) said: “Religious leaders in all groups across the country must realise that we are living in a very dangerous time. These evil people don’t stop at attacking religious groups. In my humble opinion, I think their target is crowd.

“They are not out for religious groups alone, they attack anywhere they find a large gathering of people. They attacked Abuja-Kaduna train because they were sure there was going to be a large number of people on board. They attack schools because they are sure there would be a large number of children there. Ransom is their main goal and motivation.

“What the religious leaders should do is to ensure that these men of evil don’t gain access into their worship centres. They must adopt whatever method to secure their worship centres. They need to consult security experts and identify retired soldiers and police officers among the congregation to use their expertise to protect themselves.

“If we relied on prayers alone, then we would not be following the word of God. While we pray, we must work. While we work, we must also pray. We must be prepared for any possible attack. If they are praying, they must equally be prepared. With their prayers, whatever preparation they made will be sufficient to protect them against intrusion by enemies.

“I laid emphasis on the need for religious leaders to be prepared to defend the churches and mosques because we should not rely on prayers alone. Prayer is effective but God wants to see us do something on our own.”

Akintola said the Qur’an instructs Muslims to prepare with their best weapons in the case of any attack.

He said: “It is on record that the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad, didn’t rely on prayer alone when the city of Madinah was attacked around 620AD. The unbelievers came all the way from Makkah to attack Madinah and the Muslims prepared themselves by digging trenches round the city of Madinah that stopped the enemies from invading Madinah.”

Worshippers speak

A trader in Lagos, Tobi Fowosope, said he was scared going to church since the government seemed incapacitated to attend to the issue of insecurity in the country. Fowosope explained that he had been off and on regarding church service.

He advised religious leaders to ensure that the church is spiritually and physically fortified. Tobi expressed the belief that there would be reduction in attacks on churches if the measure was taken into consideration.

A student, Toyin Shobowale, stated that the general insecurity and the current attack on churches were a turn-off and that had impacted on her attendance of church service.

Shobowale explained that there were so many people in churches that one could not differentiate between genuine worshippers and people with bad intentions.

Ayisat Olawale, however, said she was not discouraged from going to church because of her belief that such attacks would have been tackled in the spirit realm.

Olawale described insecurity as a form of discouragement to redirect the mindset of worshippers, to make them miss the kingdom of God.

She noted that nothing could discourage her from going for church to praise God but called on all stakeholders to do everything to bring the current security situation under control.