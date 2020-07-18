Sean Dampte gives out over $2000 each to fans in search of ‘Marcelina’

This year, UK-based Nigerian Afro-pop artiste, Sean Dampte, has made huge statements with his craft as far as the music industry is concerned, both home and abroad. Having the right vibes to always get people groovy, he is now seen as one of the pioneers of a new genre which he calls Afro-Fusion.
The singer however recently embarked on a ‘journey’ in search of his ‘Marcelina’, as most of his fans have tagged it. The whole buzz started when Dampte gave a hint on the release of his latest single entitiled: ‘Marcelina’. This made his fans wonder what he was up to with that title. ‘Marcelina’ is a testament to the fact that Sean Dampte is an embodiment of talents; the new single has been touted as the number one song for 2020 Summer.
The way Sean Dampte and his team headed shortly after the release of the song online has kept many people talking. Many girls has begun to vibe and twerk to the much-touted song all over the world while Sean Dampte was said to be crediting their accounts ranging between $2000 and $5000 depending on the appearance and performance of the person.
A report recently surfaced online that he gave out Ksh500,000 to those who danced to his song in Kenya and promised to visit the country as he continues his search for ‘Marcelina’.
Sean Dampte, with ‘Marcelina sojourn’, has been in high demand according to his management, as everyone wants him in their country, wants to meet with him and probably become his ‘Marcelina’ too.
