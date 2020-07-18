Achieving SDGs suffering due to economic situation —Bagel, D-G, Bauchi SDGs

Hajiya Maryam Garba Bagel is the Director General of Bauchi State office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this interview by Ishola Michael, she explained the objectives of the SDGs, its achievements since she was appointed and her expectations. Excerpts:

What are the main objectives of the SDGs particularly in Bauchi state?

The SDG carries out the following functions in the state: Collaborate with the national office to Implement programs based on identified gaps, to meet the SDGs. Track projects/program implementation relevant to the SDG across MDAs in the state. Thirdly, develop and maintain database on SDGs implementation in the state and support government to Identify and access relevant funding/opportunities and programs both nationally and internationally

Will you say with confidence that these set objectives have been achieved in the state?

Much has been done so far but there is a long way to go both nationally and at the state level.

Since you were appointed, what is the tune of counterpart funds the government has released and how much have you received so far?

Our office has two sets of funding: From the state fund ( State Special Projects) and counterpart funding with the national body ( CGS) . Since my resumption to work, this counterpart fund had been received only once in 2019 amounting to 250 million on the national side and same amount by the state. We are yet to be receive any for 2020.

Recently Journalists went round the state and saw some of your projects, particularly in the health and education sectors. How has it been embarking on the projects compared with what you met on the ground at assumption of office?

Immediately the government of Senator Bala Muhammed came into office, he approved the immediate distribution of ambulances which where bought under the last administration since 2015 but kept for four years in the office without distribution to the clinics that require them. He also approved for the implementation of the 2019 project which was done under six months. Following his commissioning of the 2019 projects, our office received complaints from many communities which informed us that there were SDG projects that were abandoned since 2015 by the last administration and some that where not handed over to the communities. They where either vandalised or affected by the elements. I immediately informed the governor about this and he directed us to identify these projects and repair/complete them using our State Special Project Fund.

Which sector do you think needs more attention and what are you doing to meet the target?

Some key areas that require much attention or that are lacking behind include enviroment, gender equality, poverty alleviation, renewable energy among others. The current economic situation affecting the country is going to make it difficult for these issues to be addressed as quickly as required. But we are developing easy and less costly approaches to addressing them.

Do you think that the state government has the political will to achieve the set objectives of the SDGs?

Very much. I strongly believe the governor has the zeal and he is already demonstrating that in all the work he is doing. There is no single project or intervention being carried out in the last one year of his government that is not taking the state closer to achieving the SDGs. Take for instance his school reform policies, infrastructural developments like roads, mass housing, water scheme, agricultural reforms among others. All these are according to the SDG. He is also the first governor in the state to approve a budget and release funds for state special projects.

As long as you remain the head of the SDGs in the state, what should the people expect from the agency?

Quality project delivery. Transparency and equity in the distribution of projects across the state, because our mandate is to develop every sector of the state.

What are the challenges militating against achieving the set objectives and what are you doing to overcome them?

Lack of resources. Inadequate funding largely contributed by the on going COVID-19 problem affects both the state and the national government. Equally, our developmental sources were not left out.

What do you want to be remembered for after leaving the SDGs office?

Delivery of the most qualitative projects – Diversified interventions to include not just capital but human development.

As a politician, are you not been caged by the appointment to head SDGs instead of a real political appointment?

I don’t know what “real political appointment” means to you but to me every opportunity given to contribute my quota is real. My background and experience in developmental work makes it convenient for me to head the SDGs and I also have a postgraduate degree in Project Management which makes it a lot easier. The only challenge, like I mention earlier, is resources. Sincerely speaking to you, there isn’t an office that I feel at home working in than the SDGs right now.

