AFRICA’S leading payroll and HR technology company, SeamlessHR, in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, recently hosted the top echelon of employers of blue-collar workers in Nigeria in an exclusive event to discuss the optimisation of blue-collar employee welfare and pro-ductivity, through a new technology solution, Breeze Payer.

Executives from 7-up Bottling Company, Guinness Ni-geria, Lafarge Cement, Julius Berger, BUA Cement, UACN and others engaged in an interactive session and also participated in a fireside chat led by representatives of the Gates Foundation and the leadership team at Seam-lessHR.

The participants explored innovative solutions to the pressing challenges faced by Africa’s workforce, specifically unveiling employee welfare improvement and productivity enhancement technology-driven solution.

At the engagement, Seam-lessHR unveiled Breeze Payer, a cutting-edge application for employers that will help to drive talent retention among their employees through solutions like earned wage access.

The platform enables em-plovers of blue-collar workers to efficiently manage their payroll, facilitate salary and wage disbursements and connect their workforce to the market of financial value-adding services.

The top-of-the-table solution allows emplovees to access their salaries before payday and manage financial emergencies without paperwork and at a lower cost. Ad-ditionally, the platform helps wage earners build their credit history, which can facilitate access to larger loans with longer tenors and improve their overall financial well-being.