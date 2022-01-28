SDP suspends Kogi chapter secretary

The Kogi State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its state secretary, Arome Okeme for indiscipline and insubordination.

The party has also replaced the suspended secretary with Musa David Chubiyojo after an emergency State Executive Council meeting held yesterday in Lokoja attended by about forty members.

The party in a press conference addressed by the State Party Chairman, Muktar Atima, said the suspension of the Secretary followed his continued disobedience to party rules and regulations.

Similarly, the party said the absence of the Secretary from the country to Guinea Bissau for over a year has negatively affected the smooth running of the party, creating a huge lacuna.

The party equally frowned at the abuse and incessant castigation of the party and its leadership in the media by the suspended Secretary, described his actions as capable of bringing the party to disrepute, consequently necessitating his suspension.

The Kogi State chapter at the press conference pledged their unalloyed support to the leadership of Dr Ishaq Abdul Ahmed and Engr. Simon Adeshina as National Chairman and General Secretary respectively.

The SDP in the state passed a confidence vote on the leadership of Alh. Muktar Atima lauded the support and the action of the state Chairman to the National Leadership who they disclosed has added immense value to the party in the state.

The Party also commended the Chairman for Supporting the new national leadership of the party, described the decision as one that is capable of putting the party in good stead ahead of the 2023 general elections.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…SDP suspends Kogi chapter SDP suspends Kogi chapter

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…SDP suspends Kogi chapter SDP suspends Kogi chapter