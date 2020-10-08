SDGs: Lagos seeks optimisation of maritime input

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that the maritime industry is pivotal to Nigeria’s attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), saying the country must put in place deliberate measures for the optimal utilisation of its enormous maritime potential. Sanwo-Olu said this recently in Lagos during the occasion of the 2020 World Maritime Day, with the theme, “Sustainable Shipping For Sustainable Planet.”

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, commended the Federal Government for its plan to move containers across the country with barges, stressing that it would bring about more efficiency and ease pressure on the roads.

According to the Governor, “The theme of this year’s World Maritime Day, Sustainable Shipping For a Sustainable Planet, is apt and timely when we need to pay rapt attention to making our shipping process more environmentally friendly. It is also coming at a time when we need to support the maritime industry to contribute its quota to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of eradicating poverty and achieving sustainable development by 2030.”

Speaking also at the occasion, Dr. Jamoh restated the Federal government’s commitment to the security of the country’s marine environment through the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also known as the Deep Blue Project. He said over 85 per cent of the assets needed for the project’s full takeoff had arrived the country, stressing that the training process for officers that would man the various equipment is being concluded.

According to him, “The determination of the Agency to ensure sustainable use of the seas and oceans is clearly demonstrated by our establishment in 2008 of a specialised department in charge of marine environment management. With the current collaboration between NIMASA, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police, and other security agencies, I am convinced that the future of maritime security in the country is very bright.”

