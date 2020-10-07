BREAKING: Kaduna govt names Nuhu Bamalli new Emir of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

Alhaji Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.

Born in 1966, Alhaji Bamali studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds a Masters degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a Diploma in organisational leadership from Oxford University, UK. He is also a fellow on conflict resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom.

The state governor, Malam Nasir, el-Rufai, while congratulating the new traditional ruler on his appointment, wished him a successful and peaceful reign.

