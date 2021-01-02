Save your administration from going into extinction by embarking on people’s oriented programmes, Mbaka warns Buhari

Catholic Priest and Founder of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against regime change, urging him to embark on people’s oriented programmes to save his government from going into extinction.

Fr. Mbaka gave the warning during his 2020 edition of the Crossover Night ministration, advising the federal government to take swift moves to create jobs to prevent Nigerian youths from embarking on restiveness that may consume the regime.

The event, which held at the AMEN Arena, Enugu, was tagged, “Cornucopia of New Miracles from God.”

The Spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministry also took a swipe at the country’s legislators, especially members of the National Assembly (NASS).

According to the controversial cleric, the nation’s lawmakers could best be described as “kidnappers”, maintaining that unless the Buhari administration hastened to genuinely start taking care of the youths, they (youths) “will rise and end the current political system”.

While noting that Nigerians were going through horrible conditions, Mbaka also cautioned state governors, ministers and all political office holders, stressing that they have a lone choice of repenting and start “doing the needful” otherwise, what awaited them would be unbearable.

His words:

“The Holy Spirit of God asked me to warn the government of the day to be very careful; to change policies and take care of the youths without politicising their (youths’) condition.

“That the government should rise and urgently create jobs and innovate opportunities that would benefit the youths of the nation because they have suffered so much.

“Don’t politicise the condition of the youths, otherwise, they will arise and end the political system.

“Should the government fail to do so as soon as possible that time is coming when the youths will rise against the government, and that any attempt to stop them will end the government”!

Mbaka, who did not specify when the lurking youth agitation would take place, however dropped another puzzling pronouncement.

He said: “I can see a year ahead; it is not specific whether it is in 2021 that this will happen, but it is within a time in the time of life, that the anger of God will befall many people in the political circle because, they have looted so much and disgraced this nation enough.

“Those who should be serving the country have looted the country dry for their personal aggrandisement, such that our children and grandchildren no longer have a future”.

He pointed out that politicians had for long busied themselves in “packing and packing the nation’s commonwealth, refusing to create wealth, but that they now turned around to tag the youths kidnappers, criminals, hoodlums and so on.

The cleric also declared that God was angry with past and present leaders for turning Nigerian youths into beggars in other countries due to overwhelming hardship in the nation, and urged them to find a way to right their wrongs.

“They should obey the voice of God, sit together and think out how to reshape Nigeria.

“The situation in the country portends wickedness, wicked ruling in high places, in the name of legislators; they are the real kidnappers, and the anger of God is upon them.

“I know they would want to attack this message, as usual, but I warn, let nobody, whether you are politician or man of God, attack this message so you do not become a victim!

“Whoever that would conspire against this message or partake in any gang-up against me or this ministry, your evil plans will turn back and befall you.

“Be warned, this is no longer the Fr Mbaka of 2020 but that of 2021,” he said, adding that, “it will be fire for fire this year; if you attack us, you will be attacked”.

“They have kidnapped the opportunities meant for the youths, kidnapped the nation’s wealth and jobs meant for the youths.

“They have kidnapped a lot of infrastructure development; they are kidnappers!

“If they don’t change but choose to fight Fr Mbaka, they should wait and see.

“The Holy Spirit says that many politicians will run helter-skelter, from one government house to another; many will run to their villages but they would still be trailed down to their villages.

“Many will try to fly out of the country but the airports will be blocked.

“It will come like a doom, they will be put to shame. Those who have been cornering positions that were meant for the youths will be crying had I known,” he said.

On the way out, Mbaka said that it was a lone option: “The lone option for them is to listen and repent, otherwise, the situation will be unbearable for them because God will support the poor Nigerian youths in the looming battle.

It would be recalled that Fr Mbaka had, during his last cross over service on December 31, 2019, prophesied that the Imo State Governor at the time, Chief Emeka Ihedioha of PDP, would lose his seat to Senator Hope Uzodinma of APC, which later came to pass in a manner that many watchers still consider as a puzzling development.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE