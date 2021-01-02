Bauchi Police arrests 20-year-old suspected ritualist, 4 other suspected armed robbers

A Suspected Ritualist, One Adamu Abdul Ra’uf aged 20 years of Gandu area in Jama’are town, headquarters of Jama’are LGA of Bauchi State has been arrested by the State Police Command for allegedly cutting off genitals for ritual purposes.

State Police Command through the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili in a press Statement stated that on the 30/12/2020 at about 17:20 hrs, one Hafsatu Wada of Zango area of Jama’are LGA reported at the Jama’are Police station that her niece Safarau Mohammed (not real name) aged 6 years of the same address was found crying in a pool of blood.

The PPRO added that upon receipt of the complaint, the Police Patrol Team led by the DPO, Jama’are Division visited the scene and the victim was rushed to the General Hospital in Jama’are where the doctor confirmed that her genital has been cut off with a sharp object; the victim was immediately referred to the FMC Azare for more medical response.

The Police added that on interrogation, the suspect freely confessed to have conspired with one Abdulkadir Wada Haladu of Chikamidari area of Jama’are to perpetrate the crime.

The said Abdulkadir Wada is currently at large but necessary measures have been put in place for possible and immediate apprehension while, investigation is still on going.

Also, the Police arrested four suspects for the offence of suspected Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, possession and Recovery of 2 locally made Revolver pistols and 17 live Ammunition.

The PPRO stated that, “On the 31/12/2020 at about 0000hrs, A patrol team led by DPO D’ Division arrested one Idris Yakubu 18 years old of Federal Low-cost, Layin Ansar, Bauchi with a Locally made Revolver pistol loaded with 17 rounds of live ammunition in the house of one Alhaji Garba Bello of Makama New extension, Bauchi”.

He further stated that while trying to rob him, the Armed Robber fired twice into the house before he was arrested and during interrogations, he confessed to having his gang members in Larema hotel.

Consequently, the useful information given by the 1st suspect led to the arrest of one Umar Abdullahi aged 19 years of Feguna, Plateau State, Hassan Lawal aged 18 years and Sadik Illyas aged 18 years of Katako Junction, Jos, Plateau State with 1 locally made pistol and 2 cartridges in their possession.

Investigations revealed that they belong to a cult group named ”Bager” while further investigation is in progress after which the suspects will be profiled and charged to court for prosecution and possible conviction.

The Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta directed that the cases should be transferred to SCID for discreet investigation.

“Finally, the Command calls on members of the public to continue giving useful information to the Police in combating crime and criminality in the state and report any incident to the nearest Police Station immediately for necessary action”, the PPRO added.

Meanwhile, A number of yet to be identified herdsmen have attacked farmers in their farms in Tabak Village of Mainako Ward in Zaki LGA of Bauchi killing two of the farmers while others were injured just as State Police Command has arrested 4 suspects in connection to the crime.

The disclosure was made under matters of urgent public importance by Mukhtar A Suleiman the member representing Katagum Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly while drawing the attention of the House on the attack on irrigation farmers by the herders

According to the Lawmaker, the herdsmen stormed the farms of the villagers, attacked the farmers and killed two of them explaining that the people of his Constituency relied heavily on farming for living and these attacks by herdsmen are creating fear and making their farms insecured.

He therefore urged the House to call on government to take measures to secure the area and bring the criminals to book.

In his response, the Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman said that the incident is worrisome because it affects people and their sources of living, saying that this can happen anywhere.

According to the Speaker action must be taken immediately in order to curtail the situation and bring the perpetrators to justice a development the House adopted in the prayers contained in the motion.

When contacted, the State Police Command through its PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili confirm the attack saying that as of the time our Correspondent called, his office, there was a report from the concerned Police Division confirming the occurrence of the crime.

The PPRO added that, “yes, the offence was committed on the 21st of December when the suspects invaded the farm killing two farmers in the process. Our personnel responded promptly and arrested some suspects who were from the neighbouring Jigawa state” .

He also disclosed that, “one Ruwa Umaru, 25 years old and others from Jigawa state were arrested in connection with the crime and have been charged to court. Investigations is ongoing to get more of the suspects who are believed to be Udawas.”

The PPRO assured that personnel from the State Command are presently in Jigawa state working with the command there to track down others involved in the crime.

