Obiano lifts suspension of 3 traditional rulers

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Friday, revised the suspension of three traditional rulers who travelled to Abuja without the state government’s approval.

Tribune Online gathered that the three traditional rulers were among the 12 suspended in September 2020 for allegedly travelling out of their domain to Abuja, without seeking permission to do so.

The three monarchs had joined billionaire oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, on a trip to Abuja to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

But in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Greg Obi, dated December 31, 2020, Governor Obiano has lifted the one-year suspension slammed on three of the traditional rulers.

In the statement, the Commissioner, wrote: “His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano, in a new year act of magnanimity, has decided to lift the suspension of three traditional rulers.

“The affected Igwes are: Igwe NN. Kelly Nkeli – Igbariam, Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno – Ifitedunu, and Igwe Peter Uyanwa – Ukwulu.”

The statement further said that the lifting of the ban takes effect immediately.

