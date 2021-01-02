Obiano lifts suspension of 3 traditional rulers

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Anambra govt sacks, low-income, housing units, Anambra, , Obiano, curfew, , Anambra, curfew , Anambra, #EndSARS, Anambra govt trains, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Anambra VIO, alleged fraud, skill, International Youth Day, youth empowerment, Anambra, Anambra SS3 students, skills training, Obiano threatens to close down markets, churches, identification, covid-19, Anambra State
Governor Willie Obiano (FILE PHOTO)

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Friday, revised the suspension of three traditional rulers who travelled to Abuja without the state government’s approval.

Tribune Online gathered that the three traditional rulers were among the 12 suspended in September 2020 for allegedly travelling out of their domain to Abuja, without seeking permission to do so. 

The three monarchs had joined billionaire oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, on a trip to Abuja to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

ALSO READ: Save your administration from going into extinction by embarking on people’s oriented programmes, Mbaka warns Buhari

But in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Greg Obi, dated December 31, 2020, Governor Obiano has lifted the one-year suspension slammed on three of the traditional rulers. 

In the statement, the Commissioner, wrote: “His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano, in a new year act of magnanimity, has decided to lift the suspension of three traditional rulers.

“The affected Igwes are: Igwe NN. Kelly Nkeli – Igbariam, Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno – Ifitedunu, and Igwe Peter Uyanwa – Ukwulu.”

The statement further said that the lifting of the ban takes effect immediately.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

2021: Extortion in all ramifications will not be condoned, Zamfara CP warns

Latest News

Brace up for second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Bauchi gov tells citizens

Latest News

NITDA intervenes to decongest besieged NIMC offices with ICT centre in Jigawa

Top News

Subscribers must now present NIN for SIM card replacement ― FG

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More