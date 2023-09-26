Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday formally commissioned the Ogbombo Community Secondary School in Eti-Osa area of the state, asserting that the commissioning of “this purpose-built 15-classroom Block is another success story in the efforts of our administration to provide educational infrastructure for effective learning and teaching in a conducive environment.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this in his address at the event, saying that the block of classrooms, comprising 3 floors, built by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), led by First of the State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, was designed with adequate provision for the needs of physically challenged pupils in compliance with global standards and his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ policy thrust of not leaving anyone behind.

This was just as Governor Sanwo-Olu restated his administration’s strong commitment to the provision of modern infrastructure in public schools in the state, noting that a key part of this was the construction of new school blocks and classrooms in all the communities that were in need of such.

According to him, some blocks and classrooms have been completed and now awaiting commissioning, saying that they include Ipaja Junior College, Isale Ilu Majiyagbe in Ipaja; Oriokuta Junior Secondary School in Ikorodu; Thogli Community Grammar School in Badagry; and Ilupeju Junior Grammar School in Oshodi, while several others were close to being completed.

He vowed that his administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that schools in the state have quality facilities that will inspire better output by students and teachers.

“In addition to the improved facilities that we are providing in schools across the state, we are also equipping our teachers with modern methods and skills for better performance and greater job satisfaction.

“This we are undertaking under the EKO EXCEL programme. All these will go a long way in preparing our children for a future driven by knowledge and innovation, and help to actualize our vision of a Greater Lagos,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended COWLSO for this kind gesture, saying that the body’s “generosity and forward-thinking are traits that inspire and recommend themselves to other organisations and individuals.

Sanwo-Olu assured COWLSO of his administration’s support, encouragement and gratitude as it continued to find ways to invest in the good people of Lagos State, even as he urged other organisations to take a cue from the body’s sterling work of COWLSO, and join the state government by investing in critical infrastructure that would build the Lagos of “our dreams” into a reality.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while noting that COWLSO had continued to be a dependable partner with the state government since 2000 when it was resuscitated by the then First Lady of Lagos State, Her Excellency, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, now First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, pointed out that the body had played and continued to play a vital and complementary role to the efforts of the state government.

“These have been especially evident through its several initiatives that directly impact the lives of children, women, the elderly, youth, physically challenged and the less privileged.

“These initiatives, which cut across various sectors, including education, health and social welfare, have contributed to the growth and development of Lagos State over the past two decades,” he said.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu charged the good people of Ogbombo to take possession of the school, saying it was their this is their school and asset.

“Your duty, from today and onwards, is to protect it. Your mandate is to ensure that it serves the purpose for which so much has been invested.

“You must stay vigilant and engage on what goes on here; and how the building is managed and maintained. The future of the children of this Community will largely be moulded here. Let it be that the products of this school will make this Community and Lagos State proud,” he charged.

Earlier, the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the project was done in partnership with Lagos State Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), recalling that the journey commenced in December 2021, when COWLSO realized that Ogombo community was in dire need of a secondary school as, according to her, students had to trek for over an hour to neighbouring communities before having access to secondary education.

“The plight of these students led to the swift intervention of COWLSO in embarking on this building project which is in line with the founding objectives of the committee to impact lives positively and contribute immensely to the political and socio-economic development of Lagos State.

“Standing before us today is a fully completed and equipped 3-floor educational structure, with 15 Ultra-modern classrooms, 30 toilets, libraries, laboratories, ICT Center, offices for teaching and Management Staff as well as a well-equipped sick bay.

“There are also staircases and a ramp putting the ease of movement and safety of the physically challenged into consideration. To the Glory of God Almighty, this magnificent edifice was completed in November 2022 (12 months),” she stated.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu commended the stakeholders for their cooperation and dedication throughout the construction period, pointing out that Lagos State government runs an all-inclusive government, with no community left behind.

“Lagos State Government runs an all-inclusive government, and no community is left behind, Ogombo is not left behind. My sincere advice to you is to take ownership of this facility.

“It is a veritable access to the educational development of the children in this community. So, I urge you to use and protect it jealously,” she counseled.

