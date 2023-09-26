Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, has vowed to wield a big stick against top officials and principals of schools rejecting posting to teach in the classrooms after their administrative duties, in line with the recently approved extension of retirement age for teachers and school administrators from 60 to 65 years and 40 years respective.

Mamman handed down the warning while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja on the activities planned for the Year 2023 World Teachers Day Celebrations, which would culminate in a grand finale on Thursday, 5th October 2023.

The Minister explained that rationale behind the extension of retirement age from 60 to 65 years was for the experienced hands to go back to classroom to teach and mentor the younger ones even after serving in various administrative positions whether in the Ministry or in schools.

“But what we are hearing is that some people are resisting going back to the classroom. All those who are in that category, where the situation warrants should happily go back to classroom if they don’t the ministry will wield the big stick because it is not right.”

He added, “This is where you started and earned your livelihood, I thought it is fun to go back to class room at that age and life and participate in mentoring of the younger ones, so it is not a forum for someone to refuse going to the classroom.”

He insisted that the best teachers in the university system are the older ones.

Mamman said the theme of the year, “The teachers we need for the Education we want: The global imperative to reverse teacher shortage,” brings to the fore one of the main challenges confronting the education system.

“Every society needs quality education for sustainable development, and every education system needs the right quantity and quality of teachers to achieve set goals. It is important therefore that the acute shortage of teachers experienced in many schools, especially in the basic education subsector is given due attention by all tiers of government,

he said.

Speaking on the students in captivity, Mamman expressed worry over the ugly trend and sought prayers for students who are in captivity in Zamfara and appealed for their release to return to continue with their studies.

He also called on the security to do more to secure the schools across the country, especially in vulnerable areas.

He added there was the need to review strategies for securing the schools and redouble their efforts to get the students released.





Recall that terrorists riding on motorcycles invaded Sabon Gida, the Federal University Gusau, hosting community, and abducted 24 students and some residents of the community, including the employees of a construction company.

National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Audu Titus Amba, said the acute shortage of teachers experienced in many schools, especially in the basic education sub-sector should be given due attention by all tiers of government

“Every society needs quality education for sustainable development, and every education system needs the right quantity and quality of teachers to achieve set goals,” he said.

While answering questions from Journalists, Amba said so many incentives were rolled out about three years ago but only that of elongation of service has kick-started at the centre and to an extent at the level of some states.

“A good number of state governments are yet to key into the new retirement for teachers and we have written to such state government to use the world teachers’ day to make pronouncement and other incentives,” he said.

To the minister, he said: “Up till now, none of the other incentives have gotten across to teeming teachers of Nigeria but with the commitment you mentioned that the current administration teachers will be central in welfare and others, we want to believe that you will use your good offices to make sure that those incentives that are attached to the pronouncement for Nigeria teachers are implemented.

