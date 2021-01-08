Sanwo-Olu cancels ongoing process of selecting LASU VC, orders appointment of acting VC

Lagos State governor and Visitor to Lagos State University (LASU), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cancelled the ongoing process set up for the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor of the institution, even as he further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should commence immediately.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this directive in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, saying on the cancellation was reached after a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice Chancellor by the Governing Council. After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, the governor, in his capacity as the visitor to the University, ordered the cancellation of the process,” the statement stated.

The governor also directed that the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process, as Acting Vice Chancellor from Monday, January 11, 2021 when the tenure of Fagbohun expires.

He further directed that the Senate should select among its members, a protem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of election of Acting Vice Chancellor.

