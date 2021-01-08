Ohanaeze Ndigbo elects new executives in Anambra

The Anambra State Chapter of the Social-Cultural Organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, on Friday, elected new executive that will pilot the affairs of the body for the next four years.

The election, which took place in Awka, was supervised by the Organization national delegates, men of the Nigeria Police and the State Security Service, DSS, among other stakeholders across the state.

The newly elected officers are; Udodeme Emeka Festus – President, Barr. Titus Akpudo – Vice-President, Okafor Chukwudubem Emmanuel – Secretary, Iwuchukwu Godwin – Treasurer, Nwafor Frederick Sunday – Financial Secretary, Omatali Samuel Udogalanya – Assistant Secretary, Olumba Gilbert Chukwuka – Publicity Secretary, Ezeofor Peter Onyebuchi – Organizing Secretary, Emelife Emmanuel Chinweuba – Assistant Treasurer ChiefHon. Samuel Nweke – Assistant Publicity Secretary, Okafor Innocent Nwabuike – Assistant Financial Secretary, Odianma and Moses Nnamdi – Assistant Organizing Secretary, who were all elected unopposed.

In his remarks, the immediate past president General, Chief Demian Okeke-Ogene, charged the newly elected officials to keep abreast of changes in the Apex Igbo Social-Cultural Organization especially with the advent of digital technology to enable the world knows the activities of the body.

He assured them of his continuous support and sponsorship even as he urged them to build their self-esteem to compete favourably with their counterparts in other regions of the country, on issues of national importance.

While commending the State governor, Willie Obiano, for giving Ohaneze Ndigbo free hands to operate in the state, also charged the exco to be committed to building a formidable and digitalized platform among their counterparts in other regions.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected President general, Udodeme Emeka Festus, encouraged other executive members to use their positions to speak up and be the voice of the voiceless.

He also called on his executive members to bring their individual intelligence towards transforming the organization in Anambra and beyond.

Tribune Online gathered learnt that the new President General, Honourable Festus, was elected unopposed via voice vote shortly after one the contestant, Chief Omeife Omeife, step down for him to pilot the affairs of the body for the period of four years.

