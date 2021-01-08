COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,544 new cases, total now 97,478

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,544 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 97,478.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 8th of January 2021, 1544 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 97478 cases have been confirmed, 78552 cases have been discharged and 1342 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1544 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (739), Plateau (168), FCT (153), Oyo (91), Nasarawa (90), Rivers (80), Kaduna (35), Edo (33), Kano (29), Ogun (21), Delta (19), Sokoto (16), Akwa Ibom (11), Ebonyi (11), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Niger (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (8), Katsina (2), and Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos34,8756,32028,303252
FCT13,2245,3637,754107
Kaduna5,7524225,27555
Plateau5,5494535,05046
Oyo4,2487593,43554
Rivers3,8184403,31365
Edo3,0291782,732119
Ogun2,6262502,34234
Kano2,4183112,03770
Delta1,9631741,73752
Ondo1,863591,76341
Katsina1,673591,58727
Kwara1,4953701,09431
Enugu1,455591,37521
Gombe1,3593211,00137
Ebonyi1,131291,07230
Abia1,0828598611
Bauchi1,07917988317
Nasarawa1,05171332513
Osun1,0464997324
Borno8234973836
Imo7893074316
Bayelsa5607446521
Benue5537346911
Akwa Ibom476763919
Adamawa47120823825
Sokoto47115329820
Niger4638136913
Ekiti426164037
Jigawa4103136811
Anambra3647027420
Taraba226281917
Kebbi2232818213
Yobe201491448
Cross River169015712
Zamfara11225825
Kogi5032

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19  vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

