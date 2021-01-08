COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,544 new cases, total now 97,478

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,544 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 97,478.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 8th of January 2021, 1544 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 97478 cases have been confirmed, 78552 cases have been discharged and 1342 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1544 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (739), Plateau (168), FCT (153), Oyo (91), Nasarawa (90), Rivers (80), Kaduna (35), Edo (33), Kano (29), Ogun (21), Delta (19), Sokoto (16), Akwa Ibom (11), Ebonyi (11), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Niger (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (8), Katsina (2), and Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 34,875 6,320 28,303 252 FCT 13,224 5,363 7,754 107 Kaduna 5,752 422 5,275 55 Plateau 5,549 453 5,050 46 Oyo 4,248 759 3,435 54 Rivers 3,818 440 3,313 65 Edo 3,029 178 2,732 119 Ogun 2,626 250 2,342 34 Kano 2,418 311 2,037 70 Delta 1,963 174 1,737 52 Ondo 1,863 59 1,763 41 Katsina 1,673 59 1,587 27 Kwara 1,495 370 1,094 31 Enugu 1,455 59 1,375 21 Gombe 1,359 321 1,001 37 Ebonyi 1,131 29 1,072 30 Abia 1,082 85 986 11 Bauchi 1,079 179 883 17 Nasarawa 1,051 713 325 13 Osun 1,046 49 973 24 Borno 823 49 738 36 Imo 789 30 743 16 Bayelsa 560 74 465 21 Benue 553 73 469 11 Akwa Ibom 476 76 391 9 Adamawa 471 208 238 25 Sokoto 471 153 298 20 Niger 463 81 369 13 Ekiti 426 16 403 7 Jigawa 410 31 368 11 Anambra 364 70 274 20 Taraba 226 28 191 7 Kebbi 223 28 182 13 Yobe 201 49 144 8 Cross River 169 0 157 12 Zamfara 112 25 82 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

1544 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-739

Plateau-168

FCT-153

Oyo-91

Nasarawa-90

Rivers-80

Kaduna-35

Edo-33

Kano-29

Ogun-21

Delta-19

Sokoto-16

Akwa Ibom-11

Ebonyi-11

Enugu-10

Osun-10

Niger-9

Bauchi-8

Kebbi-8

Katrina-2

Taraba-1 97,478 confirmed

78,552 discharged

1,342 deaths pic.twitter.com/gKOwQpoLJY — NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 8, 2021

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1544 new cases, total now 97,478

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1544 new cases, total now 97,478