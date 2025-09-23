Comedian Sanku died in loaned car, dealer owed N13m — Guarantor

Content creator, Folorunsho Olayinka, popularly known as Finest, has disclosed that Comedian Adetola Samad, also known as Sanku, acquired his 2012 model Lexus RX 350 SUV, which claimed his life, on credit with N13 million still outstanding to the dealer.

Tribune Online reports that Sanku died on September 2, 2025, in a fatal accident along Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State after his car plunged into a river. His death was in a post by Actor Yemi Elesho on social media.

Finest, who claimed to be the guarantor for his late colleague, explained that Sanku had informed him of his plan to get the vehicle for N25,400,000.

In a receipt from JJ Motors Empire and Services Limited, dated June 5, 2025, and shared by Finest during a TikTok livestream after Sanku’s death sparked controversy, it was shown that Sanku had only paid N7,000,000 at the time of purchase.

He said, “I was only a guarantor, it was because the car dealer knew me. I only helped him. I wasn’t the one who told him to come to Ilorin; he was the one who requested a driver, which I provided for him. After paying N7,000,000 to acquire the vehicle, he began paying in instalments until he had paid N12,280,000.

“So what will be my gain in ordering that the person who owed about N13 million, for whom I stood as guarantor, be killed? What will be my gain? I don’t even know the driver.

“The late Sanku is not someone I would be leaking his secrets to the public, even this one I said, it was because I was fingered in the cause of his death. I have all the voice notes of him appreciating me for being his guarantor.

“The day the accident happened, I sent my siblings and some of the guys on set with me to visit the scene. Even when they arrived at the hospital, they complained that they were not treated immediately. I was the one who sent my people money for their treatment.”

However, one of Sanku’s friends, who asked to remain anonymous, said the comedian was pressured to return the Lexus for a Nigerian-used Toyota Venza because he could not complete the payment, leaving a balance of N2.3 million.

