Lagos, Rivers lagging behind as Ekiti tops fiscal transparency ranking — Report

Sikiru Obarayese
BudgIT logo

Ekiti State has emerged as the most fiscally transparent state in Nigeria, according to the latest States Fiscal Transparency League (SFTL) Q2 2025 report by BudgIT.

The report released on Wednesday revealed a wide disparity in performance across the country, with several economically significant states, including Lagos and Rivers, ranking among the lowest.

Ekiti secured the top position with a perfect 100% score, lauded for its “remarkable consistency across all fiscal transparency benchmarks.”

Following closely were Gombe State at 99% and Kebbi State with 98%. Other high-achievers included Ebonyi and Osun, both with scores of 97%.

These states were recognised for their timely and accessible publication of key financial documents, such as approved budgets, quarterly budget implementation reports, and Medium-Term Expenditure Frameworks (MTEF).

In stark contrast, several major economic hubs were flagged for significant transparency gaps. Lagos State ranked last at 36th with a score of 57%, primarily due to its “inability to provide a Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and a Citizens’ Budget.”

This deficiency “significantly lowered the state’s overall performance,” according to the report.

Similarly, Rivers State (ranked 35th, 58%) and Kano State (ranked 34th, 63%) were criticized for failing to make critical documents like quarterly budget implementation and Accountant General’s reports public.

The BudgIT report identified several recurring issues hindering fiscal transparency nationwide, which include a lack of comprehensive planning, with many states failing to provide an MTEF or a Citizens’ Budget, and digital infrastructure failures.

The report noted that many states’ e-procurement portals are outdated or non-functional, with Jigawa State’s portal returning a “404 error” and Imo State’s portal failing to upload projects for the current year.

BudgIT urged state governments to “strengthen timeliness of financial reporting” and ensure their websites are not only functional but also “usable, navigable and provide data that is machine readable” to foster public trust and accountability.

