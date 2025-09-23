Ekiti 2026: Screening committee will deliver fair outcome — Gov Oyebanji

Incumbent Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who is seeking the party ticket for a fresh mandate, has expressed confidence in the capacity of the seven-man screening committee to be fair in the assignment they have been saddled with.

Governor Oyebanji made the remarks on Tuesday after appearing before the Honourable Tunji Olawuyi-led team in Abuja.

The committee was inaugurated on Monday by the party’s Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Duru.

The panel has Tuesday and Wednesday to screen the four aspirants in the race for the party ticket at a primary fixed for next month.

Governor Oyebanji described the process as fair and transparent, noting that it would save the party from future crises.

He said, “I must commend the APC for putting this structure in place. It will save the party from a lot of problems. I have absolute confidence that the party will get it right.”

He appealed to other aspirants to have faith in the process.

“This is only the screening stage. Next comes the conference committee, then the election proper. Whoever emerges must be supported, because it is not just about the aspirants, it is about returning our party to power and serving the people.”

