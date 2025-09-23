Trump’s govt warns pregnant women against Tylenol use, medical experts disagree

The Trump administration has urged pregnant women to limit the use of acetaminophen, commonly known as Tylenol, citing concerns about a possible link to autism, an announcement that has sparked strong criticism from medical professionals who say the claims are not supported by scientific evidence.

At a White House press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other top health officials, said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would begin notifying physicians that Tylenol should only be used during pregnancy when “medically necessary.”

“They are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary,” Trump said. “That’s, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever. But if you’re pregnant, don’t take Tylenol. There’s no downside.”

The remarks come despite extensive research showing no proven link between acetaminophen and autism. A recent study funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in JAMA found no increased risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability in children whose mothers used Tylenol during pregnancy.

Medical associations have swiftly pushed back against the administration’s position. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) issued a statement stressing that acetaminophen remains the safest pain reliever for expectant mothers.

“Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning but also irresponsible,” said Dr. Steven Fleischman, president of ACOG. “Today’s announcement is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many causes of neurological conditions in children.”

The FDA’s advisory note to doctors, released later in the day, was more measured than the president’s remarks. It acknowledged ongoing debate in the scientific community but reiterated that no causal relationship between acetaminophen and autism has been established.

Drugmaker Kenvue, which produces Tylenol, also defended the safety of the medication. “Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy. Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffer through conditions like fever or turn to riskier alternatives,” the company said.

While some studies, including a recent meta-analysis, suggest a possible association between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders, experts caution that such findings do not prove causation. Researchers argue that Tylenol remains an important tool for managing pain and fever during pregnancy, conditions that themselves can pose risks to mother and child.

Trump and his health team have also linked their efforts to what they describe as an “autism epidemic” in the United States. According to a 2022 CDC report, one in 31 children aged eight was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, an increase attributed largely to better awareness, screening, and broader diagnostic criteria.

Health experts warn that making sweeping recommendations without clear scientific backing risks alarming the public and undermining ongoing research. “None of the gold standard practices include announcing study findings at a press conference without peer review,” said Helen Tager-Flusberg, director of the Center for Autism Research Excellence at Boston University.

The administration further announced plans to explore the approval of leucovorin, a drug traditionally used in cancer treatment, for potential use in easing autism symptoms a move experts say requires more rigorous study before widespread recommendation.

For now, doctors advise pregnant women to continue following established medical guidance: use acetaminophen when necessary, but consult with their healthcare providers.

