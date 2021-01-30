SAME PEPPER DIFFERENT SAUCES

Ewa Aganyin sauce
Ewa aganyin is remarkable because of the distinct taste it has from combining lot of chilli pepper and onions. It is suggested that the sauce should not be made with tomatoes at all. If you do not want the spiciness, make sure to add enough palm oil, onions and water to boil the sauce in open heat till excess water evaporates.
Ingredients
Seasoning cubes
Salt to taste
Blended crayfish
1 Habanero pepper
1 large ball pepper
Red pepper balls
Onions
Preparation
In a blender, combine all the pepper and half of the onions
Blend till it is slightly smooth
In an open pot on low heat, add palm oil when the pot is dried and allow to bleach for about 10 minutes
You can boil the blended pepper in a separate pot first to allow excess water evaporate
If not, just fry chopped onions in the hot oil
Pour the pepper afterwards
Make sure the water is almost dried before you add the seasoning cubes, salt to taste and crayfish
Cook for about 10 minutes
Stir continuously till the oil is more visible in the cooking pot
Turn off the heat and serve.
YAM SAUCE
Sauces are peculiar and they make all the difference in any type of dishes. Yam sauce needs little or no water at all. It is basically frying pepper and or tomatoes together.
INGREDIENTS
Same as above
You might use either palm oil or vegetable oil
You don’t need Habenaro pepper
You can add little chopped tomatoes
PREPARATION
Do not blend the pepper until smooth; just slightly so it looks chopped
In a frying pan, heat the chosen oil
Fry onions for few seconds and add your chopped or blended pepper
Add the chopped tomatoes, crayfish, seasoning cubes and salt to taste
Add about 10 CL of water (that is about a quarter of a sachet water)
Allow to cook for 3- 5minutes
Stir continuously till you are sure there is little or no water left
Turn off the heat.
Serve with yam, potatoes or plantain.
