SAME PEPPER DIFFERENT SAUCES

Ewa Aganyin sauce

Ewa aganyin is remarkable because of the distinct taste it has from combining lot of chilli pepper and onions. It is suggested that the sauce should not be made with tomatoes at all. If you do not want the spiciness, make sure to add enough palm oil, onions and water to boil the sauce in open heat till excess water evaporates.

Ingredients

Seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Blended crayfish

1 Habanero pepper

1 large ball pepper

Red pepper balls

Onions

Preparation

In a blender, combine all the pepper and half of the onions

Blend till it is slightly smooth

In an open pot on low heat, add palm oil when the pot is dried and allow to bleach for about 10 minutes

You can boil the blended pepper in a separate pot first to allow excess water evaporate

If not, just fry chopped onions in the hot oil

Pour the pepper afterwards

Make sure the water is almost dried before you add the seasoning cubes, salt to taste and crayfish

Cook for about 10 minutes

Stir continuously till the oil is more visible in the cooking pot

Turn off the heat and serve.

YAM SAUCE

Sauces are peculiar and they make all the difference in any type of dishes. Yam sauce needs little or no water at all. It is basically frying pepper and or tomatoes together.

INGREDIENTS

Same as above

You might use either palm oil or vegetable oil

You don’t need Habenaro pepper

You can add little chopped tomatoes

PREPARATION

Do not blend the pepper until smooth; just slightly so it looks chopped

In a frying pan, heat the chosen oil

Fry onions for few seconds and add your chopped or blended pepper

Add the chopped tomatoes, crayfish, seasoning cubes and salt to taste

Add about 10 CL of water (that is about a quarter of a sachet water)

Allow to cook for 3- 5minutes

Stir continuously till you are sure there is little or no water left

Turn off the heat.

Serve with yam, potatoes or plantain.

