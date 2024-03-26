Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing the Kwara Central Senatorial District and serving as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Services, has appointed Nasif Sholagberu, aged 27, as his Media Assistant.

The announcement came during an Iftar gathering hosted by Senator Mustapha at his residence in Ilorin, the capital city of Kwara State.

Senator Mustapha, who doubled as the Turaki of Ilorin, expressed his intention to integrate young talent into his team to enhance information dissemination within Kwara Central.

Sholagberu’s appointment underscores this commitment to harnessing the potential of youth in the region.

Prior to his new role, Nasif Sholagberu served as the Publisher of online newspaper, Sho Pen Online, a highly regarded digital media platform in Ilorin, Kwara State. Under his leadership, Sho Pen Online has emerged as a prominent voice in the local media landscape, demonstrating Sholagberu’s adeptness in media management and strategic communication.

Recall Tribune Online reported that Sho Pen Online recently organized a two-day skill acquisition training program, equipping over 100 young individuals with essential digital skills, further showcasing Mr. Sholagberu’s dedication to empowering the youth.

Sholagberu, an accounting graduate from Kwara State Polytechnic, boasts a wealth of experience and expertise in media affairs. He has received training and certification from prestigious international media institutions such as the BBC, CISLAC, CEOSNetworkAfrica, PRNigeria, and Reuters, among others.

Additionally, Sholagberu was selected to undergo specialized media training conducted by the Nigerian Army, focusing on social media effectiveness and media management. Currently, he is pursuing certification as an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), further enhancing his professional credentials.

Senator Mustapha’s appointment of Nasif Sholagberu underscores his commitment to fostering youth participation and leveraging innovative media strategies to serve the people of Kwara Central.