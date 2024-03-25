Pastor Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media to the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde; Oyo State Commander of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), CDR Olayinka Carlton Joe-Fadile; Hon. Remi Oseni representing Ibarapa East /Ido federal constituency in the House of Representatives among other prominent individuals have been lined up to speak during the maiden Bayo Faleke annual public lecture.

The lecture, according to Faleke, is part of his resolve to contribute to the development of the society through conversations capable of ‘righting’ some of the many wrongs ravaging the society.

Other prominent Nigerians who will be doing justice to the topic of discourse titled:”Breaking the”High” Syndrome: Substance Usage Among Nigerian Youths, Roles of the Media and Other Stakeholders” are: Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Oyo State, Miss Wasilat Adegoke; Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, Comrade Demola Babalola; Prophet Taiwo Ojo; and Shiekh Taofeek Akeugbagold.

The event is scheduled to hold on radio on Friday March 29, 2024, which is the birth anniversary of Bayo Faleke.

According to Faleke: “I decided to come up with this initiative to contribute my quota to the development of the society.

“It is obvious that hard drugs indulgence among our youths is on the high side, so I think I should come up with discussions capable of reducing it if not eradicating totally. I strongly believe that the calibre of people we have listed for this conversation will offer solutions to this societal menace,” he said.

The highpoint of the event would be the unveiling of Tvafrikana as a movie channel and release of the movie Rubicon on Tvafrikana youtube channel.