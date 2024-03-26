A former member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Shina Peller, on Monday fed over 1000 people after the conclusion of the Ramadan lecture he sponsored in Iseyin, Oyo.

The event took place at the Palace of the Aseyin of Iseyin.

Speaking at the programme, Peller urged Muslim faithful to positively impact people in their localities during and after the Ramadan fasting.

He further urged them to continue to worship God and always seek His grace in uniting the nation.

“What we are doing here today is part of our responsibility because Ramadan is a time of maintenance of body and soul and if you understand impact; impact is making sure that people around you are well taken care of and that is what we are doing here today because we will be judge according to our actions and according to what we say and that is why it is important for us to listen to the word of Allah during Ramadan period and from what we heard, we can impact ourselves and also to make sure we share foods and give to the needy.

“Three things are important in the life of a human being, food, shelter, and clothing and most important one is food and that is why in Ramanan you see the rich and the poor sit down together and reflect and break fast together.

“Apart from today’s lecture, over 1000 people benefitted from our feeding programme to make sure that everybody eats well and at the end of the day, they will understand that we are all connected together on the basis of being called brother and sisters in Islam.”

In his message, the guest lecturer, Sheikh Jamiu Ajadi Sanusi, challenged Nigerians to come together and be faithful to the country.

He maintained that everybody needs to change their attitude towards the country saying “We should put God first in what we do.

“In the spirit of Ramadan, all hands must be on deck to help each other, to share goodness, faithfulness, love, and truthfulness, if we can share all these within ourselves, hopefully, everything will be fine for all of us whether you are a Muslim or Christian.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Aseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, Ajirotutu 1, encouraged everybody to continue to promote unity and peace for Iseyin community and Nigerians as a whole.