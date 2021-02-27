Salihu Yakasai’s arrest: DSS still expecting official reaction from Kano command

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
Salihu Yakasai
Salihu Yakasai

The headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday said that the Service was still expecting an official reaction from its Kano State Command regarding the arrest of Salihu Yakasai, an aide to Kano State governor, who was allegedly arrested by the operatives of the service.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday night over the alleged arrest of Salihu Yakasai, a social media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, following his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Salihu Yakasai is the son of the elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai. He was said to have been picked up by the Kano Command of the DSS in a controversial manner and whisked away to its Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja headquarters

However, the Kano State Command of the Service debunked the reported arrest while his father, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai was said to have insisted that his son was “arrested on his way to a barbing salon in Kano.”

Salihu Yakasai had tweeted on Friday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed to secure Nigerians.

Comments

