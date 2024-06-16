Former member of the House of Representatives and the Ayedero of Yorubaland, Honourable Shina Peller, has conveyed a heartfelt message of unity, kindness, and peaceful coexistence to both Muslims and Christians across the nation.

In his goodwill message commemorating the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Honourable Peller emphasised the significance of embracing goodwill, compassion, and reflection embodied by the sacred celebration.

Also, he reminded all of the teachings of sacrifice, empathy, and charity illustrated through Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering devotion to fulfilling Allah’s command, and charged individuals from all faiths to internalize these virtues, incorporating them into their daily lives and interactions with others.

Furthermore, in the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha, Peller urged everyone to embrace unity, kindness, and understanding amidst Nigeria’s diverse populace. He also emphasised the need to reach out and extend support to those in need and the less fortunate, adding that spreading joy through acts of generosity and benevolence will make the celebration worthwhile for all.

In the same vein, the former federal lawmaker envisioned a time of spiritual renewal, personal growth, and collective harmony. He therefore called on individuals to recommit themselves to values of compassion, peace, and mutual respect, fostering a society characterized by inclusivity and empathy.

In conclusion, Peller expressed optimism and prayed that 2024 Eid-ul-Adha will be a time filled with peace, joy, and blessings for everyone and Nigeria as a country.

His message read in full: “As we mark this sacred occasion, let us remember the teachings of sacrifice, empathy, and charity exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) willingness to submit to Allah’s command by sacrificing his only son Prophet Ismail (AS). Let us draw inspiration from his unwavering faith and commitment to righteousness, embodying these virtues in our daily lives and interactions with others.

“In the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha, I encourage everyone to make the most of this reflective period by fostering unity, kindness, peaceful coexistence and understanding within our diverse communities in Nigeria. Let us seize this opportunity to reach out to those in need, offer support to the less fortunate, and spread joy through acts of generosity and benevolence.

“May this Eid-ul-Adha be a time of spiritual renewal, personal growth, and collective harmony. Let us reaffirm our commitment to compassion, peace, and mutual respect, making this moment truly count in building a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid-ul-Adha filled with peace, joy, and blessings.”

