The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) stalwart in Oluyole like cal government area, Otunba Olusina John Ogunsola has reaffirmed his commitment to grassroot development as he gifted food items to muslim faithful in celebration of eid kabir.

His magnanimity was a testament to his firm belief in sharing and giving, which are the cornerstone of Eid-el-Kabir.

Amidst the financial difficulties faced by many in the local government, Otunba Ogunsola’s donation served as a reminder of the spirit of togetherness and mutual support that defines Eid-el-Kabir.

His kind gesture also echoed his vision for the community, as he extended his felicitations to the leaders and stakeholders in Oluyole Local Government, underscoring the need for unity and cooperation in building a better future.

Otunba Ogunsola praised Governor Seyi Makinde, Otunba Seye Famojuro, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke, and all the PDP leaders in Oluyole Local Government for their unwavering dedication to the well-being of the people.

His appreciation acknowledged their significant contributions to the development and growth of the community.

“My heart is filled with joy on this occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. I would like to extend my warmest greetings to Governor Seyi Makinde, Otunba Seye Famojuro, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke, and all the PDP leaders in Oluyole Local Government.”

“Your leadership and commitment to the welfare of our people are exemplary,” he said.

