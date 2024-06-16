In its efforts to support the aged and promote inclusivity and bring developments in the Ondo state and country at large, the Minister of Youths (State), Engr. Ayodele Olawande to has held a town hall meeting with the aged in Akure.

The event is aimed at bridging the intergenerational gap, fostering mutual understanding and tap into the wealth of knowledge and experiences of the Elders.

The town meeting which was recently held in Akure featured interactive sessions, where the minister and the Elders shared stories, experiences, and ideas.

Speaking at the event, Olawande divulged his plans to establish programs and initiatives aimed at supporting the aged in the community, through mentorship , skills acquisition , health programs and social support networks.

Olawande further stated his intention to host the Elders one more time , in a bid to build on the momentum established in their initial meeting.

He noted that with meetings of such, the residents of Akure and beyond can look forward to a brighter future, where every individual is valued, respected, and empowered to thrive.

He said’’Our elderly community is a treasure trove of wisdom and experience. By working together, we can build a society that is more compassionate, more inclusive, and more prosperous for all.

“This meeting marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Ondo State while it aswell aimed at demonstrating commitment to inclusivity, intergenerational collaboration, and community building.

“It is also meant to make the aged know their wisdom and experiences are valuable and potential to foster prosperity in the community”, he concluded.

The elders in their separate remarks expressed gratitude for the opportunity given to share their wisdom and experiences, and looked forward to continuing engagement with the Minister and his team.

They lauded the minister for organising the meeting adding that such a meeting indicates the minister’s dedication to serving the people and testament to the positive impact that affects the community.

