RUGIPO to hold first convocation in 12 years

The management of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), has announced that the institution will next month hold its combined convocation ceremonies, 12 years after the last one took place in 2013.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations and Protocol Officer of the Polytechnic, Mr Olumide Olugosi, who disclosed that the 12th–23rd Combined Convocation Ceremonies will run from Monday, 20 October to Sunday, 26 October 2025, celebrating the academic achievements of graduates across multiple sessions.

According to Olugosi, the ceremonies are not only designed to honour the resilience and achievements of graduates but also to mark a new chapter of renewal for RUGIPO, with the full support of the Ondo State Government to reposition the institution as a hub of excellence, innovation, and national relevance.

He stressed that the milestone is particularly significant, coming 12 years after the last convocation in 2013. “It reflects the determination of the institution’s leadership, with the full support of the Ondo State Government, to reposition RUGIPO as a centre of academic excellence, innovation, and national relevance,” Olugosi said.

He explained that the ceremonies will feature a rich line-up of activities, including a press conference, novelty football match, awards night, convocation lecture, alumni gala, commissioning of projects, and the formal presentation of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates to deserving graduates from the 2013/2014 to the 2023/2024 academic sessions.

Other highlights, he said, include the presentation of prizes to outstanding students, conferment of fellowships and honours on distinguished personalities, as well as religious activities such as a Juma’at service and a thanksgiving service.

Olugosi further disclosed that “the Visitor to the Polytechnic, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Hon (Dr) Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will grace the occasion alongside other dignitaries, industry leaders, alumni, and members of the academic community. The convocation lecture will be delivered by the Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Prince Biyi Poroye.”

He added that the ceremonies will not only celebrate graduates’ resilience and achievements but also serve as a rallying point for alumni, partners, and friends of the Polytechnic to recommit to its vision of producing highly skilled, globally competitive professionals.

Also speaking on the convocation, the Acting Rector, Mr Olorunwa Simon Adegun, said the event represents “a defining moment in the life of every graduate and provides an opportunity for the Polytechnic community to celebrate academic excellence and achievement.”

He called on stakeholders, alumni, parents, and the general public to join in what he described as a landmark celebration of knowledge and accomplishment.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE