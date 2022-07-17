Ruger, Buju go after each other in fresh battle

There is currently no love lost between two of Nigeria’s hip-hop music stars, Buju and his counterpart, Ruger, as they are both embroiled in a supremacy battle on social media platforms.

In the early hours of Friday Ruger fired the first shot, saying he’s better than Buju.

Ruger was said to have engaged his fans in a question and answer session, which prompted one of his fans to ask him why he never agreed that Buju, who is currently in Europe for his tour was better than him in terms of music delivery and acceptance.

The question appeared to have irked Ruger as he was quick to puncture the narrative, stating that while he has nothing against Buju or his craft, it was wrong for anybody to compare him with the ‘Sorry I’m Late’ singer as he’s a better singer than him.

Ruger admitted that Buju is good but not better than him because everything he has done since the beginning of his career was only Ruger, which literally means that he performs only his songs at shows as against Buju who could not boast same.

According Ruger “I love Buju; he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I have done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud going on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference?”

Reacting to Ruger’s claim, Buju warned Ruger, saying he should learn to respect him in every sense of it as he has more hit songs than him, adding that while it is true that he’s one of the most featured artistes in the industry currently with hit songs to his credit, he has never paid anyone to dance or trend his songs like Ruger does.

“’Sorry I’m Late’ is still above two of your music projects on Apple music. You had to drop deluxe for one and you think you have anything on me? You are owing your boss money and you are talking to a boss.

“I have never begged for feature because even the legends that you respect rate me and my music above yours. Don’t hate the player, hate the game,” he added.