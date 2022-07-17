(BREAKING): #OsunDecides2022: INEC declares Adeleke winner of guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Sen Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, the winner of the 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closest rival and the incumbent governor of the state, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

Announcing the winner of the election, INEC’s Returning Officer of the Osun State governorship election, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, made the declaration at the INEC office in Osogbo, the state capital.



However, Senator Adeleke, a native of Ede town in Ede North local government area, won in 17 local governments while Oyetola, who hails from Iragbiji, a town in Boripe local government area, won in 13 local governments of the state.



