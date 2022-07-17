How I became most followed comedian on TikTok in West Africa —MC Shem

Life couldn’t have been more rosy now for popular content creator and comedian, Ayodele Aguda, also known as MC Shem. From being the most followed on Tiktok to building a brand and getting married, Shem believes he has come of age and wants his fans to expect more from him. He shares the secret of his rise to fame and more in this interactive session with SEGUN ADEBAYO.

You are said to be the most followed comedian on TikTok in West Africa. How did you achieve this feat?

I got introduced to the platform in 2019 long before most creators knew about it. As of then, most creators didn’t take it seriously and the app was more popular in China and India but I saw something on the platform that many people probably didn’t observe.

What was that?

As of that time, I was shooting 10 minutes content for Youtube, so Tiktok gave me an avenue to put forward my short ideas as we didn’t have Instagram reels or YouTube shorts then. So, much later, lockdown as a result of COVID-19 outbreak came, and Tiktok became a thing in Nigeria, as people started using the app to pass time. I already had millions of followers, so when people started creating contents on Tiktok, I was already popular on the platform and people were using my sounds to create content. In that same year, I won the awards for creator with the fastest growth and highest influence on Tiktok.

Why have you not extended your huge following to other social media platforms?

I have over 3 million followers on Facebook and I am on my journey to a million subscribers on Youtube, so I have a robust following on other social media platforms too. I see myself more as a businessman, so I focus more on platforms that are more financially-rewarding.

What is that thing that has given you the edge above other comedians?

It is consistency and that is something a lot of people don’t do because they get discouraged along the line. I say this every time that passion will get you started but stubbornness will keep you going. A lot of times, I have been frustrated with the job, from staffing to post-production, but I have come to accept that they are hurdles which will be crossed. People, however, usually assume that, “oh as creators, or as a comedian, you will always have passion for the job, so you shoot because you have passion for it.” I put it to you that a lot of times when we have a production, we go out there to shoot because we need to put something out, because people need to watch the content and because we also need to get paid in return. I have staff that I need to pay their salaries. I often tell people, on days you don’t feel the passion, deploy stubbornness.

What brought about the MC Shem and his mummy concept?

My mom, a very strict Edo woman shaped my background. I will say she is a bit dramatic and I got inspiration from how she raised us. Even while I was in the university, I would imagine what my mom will do to me if I did something bad and I wouldn’t do it. You know, you tell your mom: ‘oh mummy, somebody beat me outside’ and then your mom beats you, that why you let somebody beat you; or your mom is going out and she has to beat you up front. And when you ask why did you beat me? She tells you I am just beating you in case you do something bad when I leave the house.

How much was your first big TikTok money?

I do not disclose my income but I will say that social media changed my life. When content creators display new cars and new houses online and people say it’s from internet fraud, I laugh really hard at their naivety. Although we shouldn’t rule out the fact that there are people who use entertainment as a cover up for other fraudulent activities, let me sum it up by saying that social media is the new goldmine.





When did the big break happen?

Funnily enough, I do not believe in the concept of ‘blowing’, probably because it didn’t happen to me. Any numbers you see on my social media platforms, either as likes, followership or subscribers have been a journey of years. You know some people will just have that sudden or major break and before you know it their name is all over the place. My own journey has been gradual and consistent, from 1000 to 100,000 to millions of subscribers.

With a promising career comes its challenges; how have you been able to conquer those disturbing times of your career?

Challenges are an integral part of our daily lives; I don’t think there is ever a time when you won’t have challenges, even when you are big in your career. Now, I have to think of staffing, organising and expansion.

MC Shem at a point was one of the pioneers of skit makers on social media platforms but we now have many of them. How has this affected your brand?

The sky is big enough for everyone to shine. Then for me, I am approaching it from the business sides, aside building my personal brand, I have been able to do a whole lot of other productions people do not even know that I am the brain behind them.

Does it mean your career has continued to evolve despite the competition?

For me, the philosophy has always been about the more, the merrier. There is no monopoly in entertainment; your craft will speak for you.

In an industry that is peopled by talents dishing out different contents every day, how do you ensure your jokes are unique and original?

It starts with conceptualisation. At this point, I think of ideas, then I do a build-up, then script it; the next stage is characterisation. Then I decide on the location, the crew, and then we shoot. After that, we think of post-production which entails editing, colour grading, sounding and then posting and optimising the video.

You have not made the total switch from online comedy to full-time stand-up comedy. Why?

I actually started with stand-up comedy. I performed in churches, schools and comedy shows. I won several competitions back then including First Position in the Nescafe Comedy Contest, amongst others. At this point, I am facing the business sides of it.

What prepared you for this journey?

I didn’t have it all figured out from the scratch. I started out the best way I could. I started shooting and editing content with a phone in a one-bedroom apartment; now I have good cameras and all sorts of shooting equipment. This is what I tell people: start from where you are, you will grow in the course of the journey. When I started employing people, I started from our two bedroom apartment, one bedroom was our matrimonial room and the other bedroom was our office which was directly opposite our own bedroom. I will have to alert my wife that our staff are around so she could close the bedroom door.

Some say poverty drove them into comedy and brought out the best in them. Is this same for you?

Poverty will actually make you discover your talent. I grew up in a one-room apartment; at a point my cousin joined us and we became seven living in the one-bedroom face-me-I-face you apartment. I saw other children from middle-class homes in church and I became resolute that things had to change. All I ever wanted to do was act and I went to the university with that mindset. On getting to the university, I was very broke because things were tight at home and my parents could only send me little money. I also realised that drama wasn’t paying that much, so I switched to stand-up comedy which helped me take care of all my needs in school.

Coming down to family, you are married with kids. How does this feel?

I will say marrying early has been one of my best decisions. Luckily for me, I am married to the most supportive woman. Family also drives me; you know there is another level of drive and motivation that you will have as a man when you see responsibility staring you in the face. The hardest I have worked in my life was when my wife was pregnant with our son. I was like a walking clock. I worked for about 24 hours a day. I will also say being married has made me more focused; there is a level of joy for me when my children want anything and I can provide it. For me, my routine is monotonous; it is just work and family because that is where my joy is.