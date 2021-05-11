Robbers raid on villa sign Buhari cannot secure Nigeria ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is alarmed by the invasion of the Presidential Villa by robbers who burgled the residences of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and the Admin Officer, Abdulahi Maikano, in the wee hours of Monday.

The party maintained that the incident is a confirmation that there is a collapse of the security command structure under President Muhammad Buhari’s “incompetent watch.”

These are contained in a statement issued by Tuesday by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party.

The PDP opined that the reported bandit assault on the residences of the presidential aides “is too close to home and has heightened apprehensions over the capacity of the Buhari Presidency to secure the nation.”

The statement added: “All over the world, the presidential villa, as the seat of power and national sovereignty, is the fortress of the nation that ought to have impregnable security.

“As such, any breach of security, particularly by outlaws and in sequence, sends a clear danger signal to the overall security of the nation.

“It is imperative to state that such security infraction, that gave way for outlaws to invade the presidential villa in sequence, in spite of its perceptibly secured ambiance, can only happen under an absentee President, who has not demonstrated the required capacity expected of his office.”

The PDP also recalled the security breaches in June last year, involving shooting, violent combats, raids and free use of firearms within the precinct of the presidential villa, arising from a bitter squabble between members of President Buhari’s family and some security aides.

“Our party is worried that if President Buhari cannot guarantee the security of the Presidential Villa, then his capacity to secure the entire country is no longer assured,” it said.

The PDP, therefore, urged President Buhari to “wake up from slumber, review his security architecture and take decisive steps, beyond his lethargic body language, to secure our nation.”

Following a report by an online newspaper, Peoples Gazette, saying that armed robbers broke into the premises, Prof. Gambari confirmed that an unsuccessful attempt was made by the burglars.

This was conveyed in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, which said: “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”

