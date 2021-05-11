Lagos APC inaugurates LG elections screening committee

The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated screening and election appeal committees for the forth-coming Local Government elections scheduled for July in the State.

In his address at the inauguration exercise held Tuesday at the party secretariat in Ikeja, the state chairman of the party, Hon Tunde Balogun expressed confidence and satisfaction at the quality of the membership of the two committees who are eminent Nigerians drawn from various sectors.

While admonishing the committee members to deliver on their assignments with diligence and integrity so as to ensure the emergence of credible flag-bearers for the party in the coming elections, Balogun informed that 250 chairmanship and 800 Councillorship aspirants would be contesting in the July council polls.

He commended all the aspirants for the tremendous response and passion to serve at the grassroots for the attainment of a greater Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of other members of the screening and appeal committees, the chairman of the committee, Prof. Abayomi Durosinmi Etti expressed his delight to be invited to serve and contribute his quota to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

He however assured both the party and all aspirants of the readiness of his committee to deliver on the assignment.

Chairman of the appeal committee, Otunba Femi Pedro appreciated the opportunity avail to him by the party while assuring on the honorable execution of their duties.

Other members of the Screening Committee are Mr Babatunde Ogala-vice chairman, Hon Adetoun Adediran-secretary, Prof Adeniyi Harrisson and Honorable Oyinlomo Danmole. Other members of the Screening Appeal Committee are Barr Fola Sade Bakare as secretary, Hon Sejoro James, Hon Rasaq Balogun and Barr Dele Oloke.

